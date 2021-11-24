Biden unsealed oil reserves. How OPEC will respond +

Biden’s verbal intervention

On November 23, US President Joe Biden announced the unsealing of US internal strategic oil reserves. The total volume of released resources should be 50 million barrels. The US proposals were supported by a number of major global consumers, including China, Japan and India. Tokyo decided to release about 4.2 million barrels, and Delhi – about 5 million, while Beijing has not yet begun to disclose information on approximate volumes, noting that the final decision will be made based on national interests.

News about the cumulative release of almost 60 million barrels of oil to the world market exchanges met ambiguously. At the close of trading on November 23, the main markets showed a decline, the price of a barrel of Brent crude fell to $ 78. However, on the morning of the 24th, oil quotes rose to $ 83 as of 10:00 Moscow time.

The reaction of traders is not surprising, say experts interviewed by Gazeta.Ru.

According to Sergei Kondratyev, a senior expert at the Institute of Energy and Finance, stockists are now testing the waters after Biden’s verbal interventions. A clear upward or downward trend in prices will be outlined only in the event of a real release of strategic reserves. The point is that Biden’s decision will not be immediate.

“There are no risks of a full-scale trade war between OPEC +, including Russia, and Washington now. Much will depend on how long Biden’s declared reserves will be on sale. And this will take at least a few months.

If the Americans freed up 50 million barrels within two weeks, then stock quotes would immediately fall to $ 60. In fact, OPEC + now has a stronger position than Washington, so by the end of the year oil prices are unlikely to drop below $ 70, ”the expert said.

Alexey Gromov, Chief Director for Energy at the Institute of Energy and Finance, agreed with him. In fact, both OPEC + and the United States, oddly enough, adhere to the same goal – to reduce oil prices to an acceptable level of $ 75-80. The difference between the parties lies only in the pace: the Americans want to achieve the task faster, while OPEC + has taken a wait and see attitude.

“Biden is much more dependent on the domestic agenda than the world one. He needs to show voters that he can quickly halt record gasoline price increases in the United States and tackle high inflation in the country. His political rating will largely depend on this. His oil interventions are linked precisely to this factor. The market is now very overheated. If the US had not taken any action, the oil price by the end of the year could have reached $ 90 per barrel, if not higher, ”the analyst explained.

Riyadh will not frame Moscow

Saudi Arabia has long positioned itself as one of the main allies of the United States. Riyadh is a key export market for Washington in the Persian Gulf, and the United States is the largest trading partner of the Saudis. In theory, at the height of the oil crisis, Saudi Arabia could make concessions to the United States, convincing the OPEC + countries of the need to increase daily oil production. However, in reality, this is unlikely to happen without commensurate privileges from Washington, experts say.

Such a scenario would become possible if the new White House administration, headed by Biden, returned to the policy of containing Iran, which was actively pursued by former US President Donald Trump, Kondratyev said. Biden has now proclaimed well on rapprochement with Tehran, which further angered Riyadh.

“There are indeed risks of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, but they are extremely small. Riyadh will not shoot itself in the foot for the sake of US interests by sharply increasing oil production.

Saudi Arabia’s withdrawal from OPEC + right now would lead to a collapse of the global resource market, prices would fall below $ 40-45 per barrel. Such a scenario is not beneficial to either Washington or Riyadh, ”explained Kondratyev.

In turn, Gromov was even more skeptical about the prospect of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. According to him, such a scenario is not only unprofitable for Riyadh, but would also become absolutely illogical.

“The Saudi budget becomes surplus only when oil prices are above $ 75. That is why Riyadh is now most interested in maintaining the level of oil production, ”the expert summed up.

Gromov added that Saudi Arabia and Russia have learned a lesson from last year’s oil crisis. Then the market situation led to the fact that Riyadh and Moscow took on unprecedented obligations to reduce the level of oil production. “As a result, OPEC then removed from the market an unprecedented 10 million barrels, of which 4 million fell on Russia and Saudi Arabia. We no longer need such a nightmare, ”the analyst concluded.

What will be the reaction of OPEC +

Currently, none of the OPEC + countries, including Russia, is profitable to get out of the existing agreements to increase daily oil production by 400 thousand barrels every month. Washington’s actions in the near future should correct high oil prices. However, the OPEC + reaction to the oil intervention of the United States and its allies should be expected no earlier than December 2, when the next meeting of the participating countries will take place.

In an interview with Gazeta.Ru, analysts disagreed over a possible OPEC + response to the sale. Kondratyev did not rule out a shock scenario involving a decrease in the increase in daily production from 400 thousand to 300 thousand barrels.

“Now this seems like an incredible scenario. The decline in oil production by OPEC + will already become a full-fledged prologue to a price war with Washington. Russia, together with Saudi Arabia, could theoretically take such a drastic step. In such a scenario, prices would return to $ 85 and more per barrel, ”the expert noted.

Gromov expressed the opposite opinion to Gazeta.Ru. In his opinion, a more realistic option for OPEC + reaction would be a decision to increase the previously agreed level of increase in oil production. Now the participating countries are able to raise the current bar up to 600 thousand barrels.

“This option is likely to be discussed at the next OPEC + meeting. Such a reaction from the cartel would be an adequate response from the United States. So far, Biden has received the exact opposite reaction from traders to his statements – the price of oil has jumped again from $ 78 to $ 82. For OPEC +, it is important to maintain a distance until the words of the President of the United States are reflected in practice, and free barrels will actually enter the market. In the meantime, these are all just beautiful words of Biden, ”the analyst said.