Biden went on vacation – Gazeta.Ru

US President Joe Biden left for Massachusetts for a mini-vacation for five days, reported White House, reported by NBC Boston.

According to the journalists of the presidential pool, the head of state Biden has already arrived at the fashionable resort island of Nantucket.

According to Biden’s schedule, he has no public events scheduled until the end of the week, and on November 25, the United States celebrates a national holiday – Thanksgiving Day. Many Americans take weekends or days off before and after this holiday in order to spend this time with their relatives.

At a White House briefing, Presidential Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked how the head of state could explain his “billionaire” vacation, with inflation dropping the traditional Thanksgiving table significantly.

“Now is the time to put politics aside, spend time with loved ones and talk about what we are grateful for … Wherever the president is, he will work,” RIA News” the words of Psaki.

Biden was previously compelled to temporarily transfer the execution of his duties to Vice President Kamala Harris, as he underwent a colonoscopy.