Binance Launches First Polkadot Parachain Auction With 1: 1 BDOT Air Auction To Participating DOTs | Blockchain24

In total, Binance supports the first five rounds of DOT slot auctions. Each auction lasts 7 days, for a total of 35 days. The first auction period began on November 11, 2021 and ends on December 16, 2021. At the end of the auction, participants will receive rewards in tokens of the selected parachain and BDOT tokens to ensure liquidity of blocked DOTs.

Each auction on the platform takes place in four stages.

1 Warm-up period

Within 7 days, auction participants can place their DOTs in advance in favor of the selected parachain offers and earn bonuses from Binance.

“Rewards of US $ 30 million will be distributed to users in accordance with their voting rights prior to the auction. The DOT rate will be locked directly during the auction period, ”Binance said in a statement.

The warm-up period for the current auction started on November 4th, 2021 and ended on November 11th.

2 Auction period

It is assumed that during this period the bulk of the auction participants will vote for the highest quality, in their opinion, parachain projects. During this period, you can put your own DOTs for projects that you want to support. The first of five rounds of the auction is already underway. It started on November 11 and will end on December 16.

At the time of this writing, Moonbeam (GLMR) is in the lead. Clover Finance (CLV) ranks second, while Astar Network (ASTR), formerly known as Plasm, ranks third.

3 Distribution of rewards

Binance will distribute 100% of the voting prizes to the participants. Projects that win the parachain auction will lock the delivered assets according to the project’s lease period, and Binance will begin distributing rewards to participants based on a reward timeline.

The nearest distribution will take place on January 21, 2021.

4 End of the auction

At the end of the auction, Binance promises to provide the option to convert its DOTs to BDOTs to obtain liquidity.

“BDOT is a tokenized asset that represents your delivered DOT at a 1: 1 ratio. Binance will activate the “convert to BDOT” feature within 45 days of the end of the auction period, “Binance said in a statement.

How to participate

To participate in the Parachain Auction, you must be a registered Binance user and have DOT on your spot balance. The auction page is not listed in the Russian version of the site, so you need to authenticate on the exchange, turn on English and go to https://www.binance.com/en/dotslot

At the stage of placing tokens, you need to click the Vote button opposite the selected project, enter the required amount of DOT and agree with the rules of the auction.

Binance will then ask you to confirm that you have read, understood and accepted the following terms of participation in the auction.

After you post your DOTs, and if your chosen projects wins the auction, your DOTs will be locked online for 703 days and you will not be able to redeem them during the lockdown period. The blocking period is determined by the slot lease time. Each project has a blocking period of 716 days. BDOT is a tokenized asset pegged to the DOT you place in a 1: 1 ratio. Binance will activate the “Convert to BDOT” feature within 45 days of the end of the auction period. You can choose if you want to convert to BDOT. You should also understand the risks associated with using BDOT and that if you exchange your BDOT for DOT after the slot lease expires, you will receive an amount equal to your BDOT assets at the time of the exchange.

By confirming these four points and clicking Confirm, you become a full participant in the auction and, as promised by Binance, will be able to receive the corresponding rewards at the end of the round.