Blake Lively admitted that she felt insecure after the birth of her third child

After giving birth, some women experience stretch marks on their abdomen and excess weight, which makes them feel self-conscious and self-conscious about their bodies. Blake Lively faced a similar problem, who became a mother for the third time in 2019 – she gave birth to a daughter named Betty from Ryan Reynolds. Soon after giving birth, the actress was to participate in a promotional campaign for the film “Rhythm Section”, for which brands sent her their things. According to Lively, none of the outfits fit her size, which made her embarrassed and anxious.

“No one had things that would suit me after the birth of a child. A lot of things from the shops didn’t fit either. So many. This is no good for women when their bodies don’t match what brands are offering. It is repulsive and confusing, ”the celebrity admitted, posting an archive photo after giving birth.

The actress added that she would then like to feel as confident as now.

“This body gave me a child. And it produced all the food the baby needed. This is an incredible miracle! But instead of being proud, I felt insecure. Just because I didn’t fit into my clothes. How silly it seems to me now, ”says Lively.