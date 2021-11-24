https://ria.ru/20211124/krizis-1760458803.html
Borrell blames Belarus for the migration crisis
Borrell blamed Belarus for the migration crisis – Russia news today
Borrell blames Belarus for the migration crisis
EU High Commissioner for Foreign Policy and Security Josep Borrell said that the crisis with migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border … RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021
2021-11-24T09: 18
2021-11-24T09: 18
2021-11-24T09: 19
DUSHANBE, 24 Nov – RIA Novosti, Lydia Isamova. The High Commissioner for Foreign Policy and Security of the European Union Josep Borrell said that the crisis with migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border was artificially created by Minsk. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated that Minsk was not deliberately transferring anyone across the border with the EU, while he stressed that the EU does not make contact on the problem of refugees on the border with Poland. “This is a crisis artificially created by the Belarusian authorities, who took advantage of the situation with migrants,” he told reporters following a visit to Dushanbe to participate in the 17th conference in the EU-Central Asia format. According to him, during a ministerial meeting with the foreign ministers of Central Asia, an agreement was reached with Uzbekistan on the termination of flights from Tashkent to Minsk. “The deceived migrants use this flight to get to Belarus, where they were promised that there will be no problems crossing the border between Belarus and the European Union,” Borrell said. It is necessary to stop the artificial movement of migrants and return them home using persuasion and diplomacy, Borrell said. Several thousand migrants have accumulated on the border of Belarus and Poland in recent weeks, hoping to get to the EU countries. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled in the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. Belarus denies all these accusations, claiming that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory and artificially aggravating the situation with refugees. The Belarusian authorities promptly organized the provision of medical assistance to migrants, providing them with food and clothing.
