Brad Garlinghouse Successfully Resolves SEC Dispute In 2022

Ripple is making “significant strides” in its litigation with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), CEO Brad Garlinghouse told CNBC. In his opinion, the litigation may end in 2022.

“Despite the slow litigation with the SEC, we see good progress. The judge asks good questions, realizing that it is not only about Ripple, ”said the head of the firm.

He also stressed that any decision “will have broad implications for the entire cryptocurrency industry.”

In December 2020, the SEC accused Ripple and its executives of an unregistered sale of securities under the guise of XRP tokens worth $ 1.3 billion. The lawsuit was later adjusted, focusing on the actions of Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen.

The CEO of the company called the Commission’s claims “regulatory arbitrariness” and “terrible precedent” for the entire industry. He later accused the SEC of inaction on cryptocurrency regulation.

Speaking with CNBC, Garlinghouse named the UAE, Japan, Singapore and Switzerland as the leading countries in developing the regulatory framework for digital assets. The last three were mentioned by Larsen in October 2020 when talking about Ripple’s plans to leave the US due to overregulation.

“In general, the direction of movement [дела] very good, ”Garlinghouse concluded.

Earlier, Justice of the Peace Sarah Netburn ordered Ripple to provide the regulator with access to employee messages in the Slack messenger.

In October, the Commission requested audio and video recordings of meetings at which Garlinghouse and Larsen, as well as other senior officials, discussed topics related to the lawsuit.

Recall that in early November Netburn ordered Ripple to transfer the requested information to the SEC.

