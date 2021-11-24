Brad Pitt in a Chiton and the Orpheus Woman: 7 Films Based on Greek Mythology | Cinema

The myth of Orpheus passed through all the work of the writer and film director Jean Cocteau. For the first time he turned to him in the avant-garde painting “The Blood of a Poet”, which tells about the creator’s journey through the looking glass. Later he filmed the symbolic dramas “Orpheus” and “Testament of Orpheus”, ideologically continuing the picture of 1930.

The dream film Orpheus transports two lovers from Greece to post-war France. The protagonist is a poet (Jean Mare) who has lost his inspiration, who accidentally meets an elegant stranger with a wasp waist. He begins to think about her every moment and completely forgets about his faithful wife Eurydice, immersed in everyday problems that are far from the world of art. As it turns out later, the elegant lady is Death itself.

In the film, Cocteau reflects on creativity, the purpose of the poet, the nature of inspiration and the relationship between the sublime and the prose of life. This makes the painting a personal statement by the author.

In the middle of the last century, the famous Brazilian playwright Vinicius de Morais wrote the play “Orpheus from the Favela Conceisan”, in which he took a fresh look at the myth of the poet Orpheus, who lost the beautiful Eurydice. Di Morais’s production was very popular and five years later was transferred to the screen by the French director Marcel Camus.

The events of the film “Black Orpheus” unfold during the carnival in Rio in the mid-50s. Orpheus is no longer a poet, but a tram conductor. However, as in the old days, his love for life flows from the very heart, forming into songs. The guy has not yet met Eurydice, but soon their fates will tragically intertwine, and this version of Orpheus will also go after the girl into the world of the dead.

Despite the difference between the ancient Greek and modern Brazilian cultures, in “Black Orpheus” through the dances and songs of the heroes, the attitude of the ancient man, who feels a connection with nature and art, is conveyed. The film strikes not so much with the original interpretation of the myth, as with an almost documentary depiction of everyday life in the favelas and the preparation of people for the holiday.

The myth of King Oedipus, who killed his father and married his mother, not only formed the basis of the immortal tragedy of Sophocles, but also became one of the pillars in the psychoanalysis of Sigmund Freud. The concept of the “Oedipus complex” has become so common in everyday speech that the idea of ​​the essence of the myth has been greatly distorted. But the story of Oedipus tells first of all about evil fate.

Pasolini, as a director interested not only in world culture, but also in psychoanalysis, combined two approaches to the interpretation of myth. The film was partly an attempt by the author to rethink his memories of early relationships with his father and mother, which he repeatedly admitted in interviews.

The events of “King Oedipus” take place in two time planes – in modern Italy and Ancient Greece, between which parallels are found. Pasolini consistently transfers the text of the tragedy to the screen, maintaining a balance between the traditions of the ancient theater with its exaltation and the European psychological cinema of the 60s.

“Iphigenia in Aulis” is the tragedy of Euripides about the daughter of Tsar Menelaus, whom they were preparing to sacrifice for the safe start of the Trojan War. The director Michalis Kakoyannis became world famous precisely because, unlike other authors, he turned to the ancient heritage and transferred the text to the screen carefully, practically without changes and his own interpretation.

In Iphigenia, the director tried to show the ancient time as it appears to contemporaries. Chitons and armor, landscape and temples – the author pays great attention to all this.

The role of Iphigenia was played by the spiritualized debut actress Tatiana Papamoshu. She, despite her very young age, maturely and consciously conveyed on the screen the experiences of the heroine, who humbly accepted her fate and the will of her father, who was ready to sacrifice her.

The script for this film based on the tragedy of Euripides was written by Karl Theodore Dreyer, but the filmmaker did not have time to realize it. After the death of the creator, it was decided to transfer the rights to the production to the then beginner Lars von Trier, who was a great admirer of the work of his fellow countryman.

The plot of the tragedy of Euripides remains largely unchanged, but the events are transferred to the European Middle Ages – a period in world history close to Dreyer’s worldview. In Medea one can already guess the future works of Trier, mercilessly playing on the strings of the spectator’s soul.

The heroine is endowed with her own psychology and character. Inside her, hatred for the unfaithful spouse fights with mother’s love. And the dull seascapes, the mud and cold surrounding the woman, reveal her insoluble pain.

The idea of ​​the legendary Trojan War in antiquity was formed largely thanks to Homer’s poem The Iliad. In it, terrible battles began after Paris, kidnapped and took to Troy the beautiful Helen – the wife of the Spartan king Menelaus, and the Spartans began to gather troops in order to restore justice and punish treachery. The film “Troy” was created on the basis of this monument of ancient culture.

If the goddesses appear in the text of Homer: Aphrodite, Athena, Zeus, Hermes and others, then in the film everything is shown “historically”, with precise geographic data and time of action. At the same time, Wolfgang brings the entire scope of the Iliad to the screen.

The authors did not so much strive to convey the spirit of the poem as to show their favorite actors – Brad Pitt, Diane Kruger, Sean Bean and Orlando Bloom – in exotic costumes and sets.

Mythological plots enable everyone to interpret them from different points of view. In modern cinema, you can find examples in which female characters begin to perform “male” functions. Therefore, the film “Orpheus” immerses the audience in a sad world where Orpheus and Eurydice change sexes.

The well-known plot is preserved only in general terms: Eurydiko falls into the underworld, Orphea descends after him and asks to release his beloved. The classic plot serves as a framework for the author’s discourses on world history and culture. Viewers are forced to literally wade through the postmodern text, which appeals to popular music and the aesthetics of video art, in order to try to grasp the meanings inherent in it.