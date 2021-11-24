British Foreign Office published a report criticizing human rights in Russia – RBC

Photo: Andrey Lyubimov / RBC



The British Foreign Office expressed concern over the human rights situation in Russia, calling on the authorities to release opposition leader Alexei Navalny and respect the rights of the LGBT community. This follows from the report published by the diplomatic department on the situation with human rights in different countries for January-June 2021.

In total, the British report includes 31 “priority” countries on human rights, including: Afghanistan, CAR, China, North Korea, Israel, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Syria, recently included Belarus and others.

In the opinion of Great Britain, in the Navalny case, Russia violated the ECtHR orders. The authors point out that “peaceful demonstrators and independent journalists” were detained during demonstrations in support of the opposition. “The UK continues to call for the immediate and unconditional release of Mr. Navalny,” the report said.

In addition, the British Foreign Office condemned Moscow for pressure on minorities, including representatives of the LGBT community, and also spoke out against the persecution of Jehovah’s Witnesses (an extremist organization banned in Russia).