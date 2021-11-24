Bundestag calls for end of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 | News | News

German parliamentarians condemn the introduction of new sanctions against companies involved in the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project. According to Steffen Kotre, the energy-political speaker of the Alternative for Germany faction in the Bundestag, the new measures are “another attack on free world trade in violation of international law.”

“There is no excuse for them. First of all, the United States has nothing to do with the bilateral German-European-Russian project. This will diversify our gas supplies. Nothing else, and therefore it is completely incomprehensible why the United States is behaving so aggressively and illegally. The sanctions must be stopped immediately, “Korte told Izvestia.

“However, we can see that the US response is definitely motivated by domestic politics. It’s all about influencing domestic politics. And the fact that European projects are subject to such attacks is an indictment against the United States. We firmly reject this form of interference in the internal affairs of other states, ”the source said.

At the same time, according to the representative of the “Alternative for Germany” faction, the government of the Federal Republic of Germany is undoubtedly to blame for the delay in the project.

“Most recently, the Federal Network Agency suspended the certification procedure, which, of course, has political motives. This is yet another sign of the federal government’s reluctance to act in the interests of gas consumers in Germany and Europe. We will be able to survive the delay in the implementation of the project and hope that we will be able to consider this project completed next spring, ”the source concluded.

The US sanctions against the company Transadria (based in Cyprus) and the Russian-flagged vessel Marlin, associated with Nord Stream 2, came into force the day before, 23 November. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington will continue to implement measures against the project.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in response to the American actions, said that the West, led by the United States, is applying sanctions with or without reason, and called the measures against the gas pipeline “a blatant example.”

Bundestag deputy from the Alternative for Germany party Jan Nolte told Izvestia that the reason for the announcement of new US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is Washington’s interest in weakening ties between Russia and the European Union.

The construction of SP-2 was completed on September 10. It was built from Russia to Germany along the Baltic seabed with the aim of direct gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, the United States and Ukraine are opposed.

The Russian Federation has repeatedly called to stop mentioning Nord Stream 2 in the context of any politicization, since it is a commercial project that is beneficial to both Russia and the European Union.