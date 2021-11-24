Cameron Diaz and Timberlake together again

Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz, who were considered one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood but broke up in 2007, will reunite again.

(Kazan, March 4, “Tatar-inform”). Singer Justin Timberlake and actress Cameron Diaz, who were considered one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood but broke up in 2007, will reunite again. They were invited to play a couple in love in a new romantic comedy.

Director Jimmy Miller has cast former lovers Diaz and Timberlake in the film Bad Teacher, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Filming will begin this month in Los Angeles, with Columbia Pictures slated to premiere Bad Teacher in 2011.

The pop singer will play a young freelance teacher and heir to a great fortune, whose attention is fighting for the heroine Diaz, a teacher recently dumped by her boyfriend. According to the script, the reckless and loving profanity heroine beats Timberlake from her colleague, played by Lucy Punch.

We will remind, Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake dated for three years, but broke up in early 2007. After that, the singer began a relationship with actress Jessica Biel, Cameron Diaz changed a lot of boyfriends: she was even going to marry the model Paul Scalfor, and in the summer she had an affair with Keanu Reeves.

