Cardano Sips 11% By Investing.com

Cryptocurrency Cardano sank 11%



Investing.com – The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 1.5876 on the Investing.com Index at 5:23 PM (14:23 GMT) on Wednesday, down 10.62% on the day. This was the most significant drop in cryptocurrency value since September 7th.

The fall also prompted a drop in Cardano’s market cap to $ 53.5738B, or 2.11% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. While earlier at the peak, Cardano’s capitalization was $ 94,8001B.

In the past 24 hours, Cardano has traded between $ 1.5876 and $ 1.7520.

Over the past 7 days, the Cardano cryptocurrency has experienced a fall in the rate within the range it has lost 14%. The volume of Cardano currency traded in the last 24 hours prior to the publication of this material was $ 2.6972B or 2.12% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 1.5876 to $ 1.9550 in the past 7 days.

At the moment, Cardano is still below 48.77% of its $ 3.10 peak, which was reached on September 2.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

It last traded at $ 56,215.1 on the Investing.com Index, down 1.51% on the day.

trading at $ 4,207.71 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.13%.

Bitcoin’s market cap is $ 1,058.3145B or 41.71% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap is $ 497.4450B or 19.60% of the total cryptocurrency market cap.