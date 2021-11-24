Cayenne, move over! Porsche is preparing a new large flagship SUV

According to the results of the first three quarters of this year, the Cayenne became the best-selling Porsche model in the world: according to the company itself, this crossover sold 62,451 units, although the junior Macan crossover was slightly behind – 61,944 units. The total sales of Porsche from January to September were 217,198 vehicles, that is, the share of SUVs was more than 57%. With the permission of Porsche, we will not classify the Taycan Cross Turismo cross-station wagon as an SUV segment, as well as the upcoming cross-version of the Safari coupe 911.

The appearance of the third SUV in the Porsche lineup is quite expected – it will make the company even more profitable and keep icon models in the line for as long as possible, that is, an extensive palette of 911. The new crossover, which will take a place one step higher than the Cayenne in the corporate hierarchy, said the publication Automotive News, citing American dealers – Porsche gave them a closed presentation of the novelty last week.

The representative of Porsche Cars North America, to whom our colleagues turned for comment, says that he is not ready to disclose the company’s plans for the upcoming premieres and hinted that one should not consider any presentation as preparation for the release of a new model – they say, as part of the Porsche Unseen project. in which the company shares its ideas and concepts with customers and partners, a lot of things have surfaced, but not every concept turns into a production car.

However, dealers referred to by Automotive News present the presentation as if they were talking about a future production car: they were shown renders of a large crossover, which is not similar to either the Cayenne or the Macan and is a cross between a sedan and a crossover, then there is a clearly defined trunk step. Automotive News reports that the launch of the large SUV is slated for the second half of this decade and that it will have a three-row version with a plug-in hybrid or electric powertrain.

In our opinion, the sedan-like feed does not fit well with the three-row layout – unless the third row will be placed against the main course, as in the Tesla Model S. The presence of both plug-in hybrid and purely electric power plants in the range hints that under the flagship SUV Two platforms will “roll up” at once, as is the case with the new Macan, but we are not sure that the appearance of a version with an internal combustion engine, even as part of a plug-in hybrid power plant, after 2025 makes sense. However, for the Middle East and Russia, where no one is going to say goodbye to gas stations, such a version can really be made – a huge margin will pay off the development costs.

In general, the concept of a large Porsche crossover is not yet very clear, but we have no doubt that such a crossover will appear. Porsche is in general now in a creative search and may surprise not only with a large crossover: the historical context allows the company to release even a minivan, taking as a basis the upcoming electric Volkswagen ID.Buzz. Experiments on a single-volume vehicle are already underway – in the summer of this year, the company unexpectedly showed the development of the 2018 Vision Renndienst concept, so that there may be several family Porsches in the end – in SUV and MPV formats.