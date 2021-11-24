https://ria.ru/20211124/vaktsinatsiya-1760616155.html
Chief physician Vechorko appealed to opponents of vaccination
The head physician of the Moscow hospital No. 15 named after O. M. Filatov Valery Vechorko commented on the reaction to the open letter of doctors, stressing that only vaccination
2021-11-24T20: 44
2021-11-24T20: 44
2021-11-24T20: 45
Valery Vechorko
vaccination of Russians against covid-19
MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Valery Vechorko, the head physician of the Moscow hospital No. 15 named after O. Filatov, commented on the reaction to the open letter of doctors, stressing that only vaccination can save millions of lives and stop the pandemic. Well-known Russian doctors wrote an open letter to opponents of vaccination against coronavirus infection, including artists and politicians, and offered to show the “red zones”, intensive care units and morgues in order to change their minds. According to Vechorko, medical personnel are working to their limit, but this is not enough to stop the pandemic. He noted that this was the reason for doctors to turn to those who “have influence on society, in order, and with their help, to once again tell that the coronavirus is really serious.” He stressed that the coronavirus is very dangerous, and only vaccination can help to cope with it. “We are doctors, we treat, and we see that the vaccine definitely works and saves from death! What other evidence can there be when patients die every day for some reason made the decision not to be vaccinated? ” – wrote the doctor. He noted that in his address to the doctors they declared their readiness to show how people get sick, “how hard it is, how much oxygen is vital, how many of them are in the pr-position and on mechanical ventilation, and if this is not enough, show the pathological department. “At the end of his message, the doctor expressed the hope that those to whom it was addressed will respond to the invitation.” to your readers, subscribers and listeners. Do it! This will save thousands of lives! ” – summed up Vechorko.
Prominent Russian doctors wrote an open letter to opponents of vaccination against coronavirus infection, including artists and politicians, and offered to show the “red zones”, intensive care units and morgues in order to change their minds.
According to Vechorko, medical personnel are working to their limit, but this is not enough to stop the pandemic. He noted that this was the reason for doctors to turn to those who “have influence on society, in order, and with their help, to once again tell that the coronavirus is really serious.” He stressed that the coronavirus is very dangerous, and only vaccination can help to cope with it.
“We are doctors, we treat, and we see that the vaccine definitely works and saves from death! What other evidence can there be when patients die every day, who for some reason have decided not to be vaccinated?” – wrote the doctor.
The hard truth about covid: what they are trying to hide
He noted that in his address to the doctors they declared their readiness to show how people get sick, “how hard it is, how much oxygen is vital, how many of them are in the prone position and on mechanical ventilation and, if this is not enough, show the pathological department” …
At the end of his message, the doctor expressed the hope that those to whom it was addressed would respond to the invitation.
“Many of its addressees have already said that they did not oppose vaccinations, but then there was little left to do, support us doctors, contact your readers, subscribers and listeners. Do it! This will save thousands of lives!” – summed up Vechorko.
