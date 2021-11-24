Chris Hemsworth’s wife prepares to “beat” him

In a new interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Elsa Pataky revealed that she is emerging from the shadow of her husband Chris Hemsworth, known for his role as the god Thor. Elsa was offered to play a superhero in the film Interceptor. Her character saves the world from 16 nuclear missiles. Therefore, Pataki is now putting herself in a “superhero” form and training a lot, and her classes are not inferior in complexity to those of Chris.

“Our daughter saw her dad as a superhero. It’s great, but now it’s my turn to be a heroine. I exercise 4-5 times a week and eat more to gain weight, ”Pataki said. For help in sports training, the actress turned to her husband, as well as the famous fitness guru Ross Edgley.

Elsa recently impressed Instagram followers with a video of her workout, where she pushes a heavy load to the other end of the gym. Fans supported the actress, noting that she could “lay down” Thor himself.

Earlier in an interview, Pataki said that she has been fond of fitness since adolescence, so it is unlikely that turning into a superhero will be difficult for her. “I have always been in awe of a toned, athletic body, and my whole life has been associated with exercise. I have not stopped doing this since I was 14 years old. Chris and I love to exercise, eat healthy food and move, ”the actress shared.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova