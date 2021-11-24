Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman and others at InStyle Awards 2021

This night in Los Angeles, the “star” point of attraction was the Getty Center – a museum complex, in the conference room of which the annual InStyle Awards 2021 took place. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the event had to be canceled, but this year the organizers did not started doing it again.

The awards ceremony traditionally honors the most talented and fashionable people who have stood out from others in their fields of activity. Usually stylists, make-up artists, fashion designers go home with statuettes, but there are also more famous celebrities to the general public. Thus, actress Melissa McCarthy received the Icon award, American gymnast Simone Biles won The Original nomination, Michael Kors received the Best Designer award, and stylist Jason Bolden received the Voice of Style. The experts also noted the hairdresser Lona Vigi, makeup artist Nina Park, fashion stylist Samantha McMillen. And Anifa Mvuemba received the title of “The Future of Fashion”.

Among the guests and those who presented the statuettes to the laureates were Elle Fanning, Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman, Andy MacDowell, Zoe Kravitz, Christian Louboutin, Reese Witherspoon, Lucy Hale, Miranda Kerr and others. And supermodel Cindy Crawford was with her daughter, also model Kaia Gerber, this evening.

Reese Witherspoon

Andie MacDowell

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford

Elle Fanning

Lucy Hail

Kate Hudson

Zoe Kravitz

Nicole Kidman

Miranda Kerr