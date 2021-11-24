Circus from Kachkanar moved to Miami and works with photographers Angelina Jolie | ngs42.ru

– For example?

– I work with different companies, so the projects are different. These are mainly entertainment companies – they organize events, concerts, weddings. Customers are hiring staff, dancers, decorators halls – and me. This is not the same as animators at the holidays. I get paid to do my numbers, usually aerial or coaching. I have a partner with whom we do acrobatics. I also work in restaurants and clubs, in any work related to the show.

– Are your customers some kind of stars or ordinary people?

– Rather the second. Such holidays in the United States are not something super-expensive; entertainment services are available to many. It’s easier to connect with celebrities in production.

– Is it advertising, clips, video?