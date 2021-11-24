Citi told when the ruble will strengthen and when the central bank will lower the rate

Schedule ruble at intervals of 1 week

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation will raise the key rate to 8.5% before starting to cut it, Ivan Chakarov, chief economist for Russia at Citigroup, predicts. By the end of 2022, the regulator will lower the key rate to 7.5%, Chakarov said at an online press conference on Wednesday.

Citi expects the ruble rate at the end of 2021 at $ 72 / $ with oil averaging $ 72 per barrel per year.

At the end of 2022, the rate will be $ 74 / $ with oil $ 71 per barrel.

The premium for geopolitical risk in the ruble exchange rate is about 10 rubles / $

Inflation at the end of 2021 is expected to be 8.1%, at the end of 2022 – 5.1%.

The Russian ruble fell again on Wednesday, close to its weakest point since mid-2021 under pressure from geopolitical concerns, while higher oil prices helped stocks offset recent losses. At 12:28 pm Moscow time, the ruble weakened by 0.1% against the dollar at 74.38, earlier approaching its weakest level since July 8 – 75.2925, which it reached on Tuesday. more In relation to the euro, the ruble is already growing to 83.55.

