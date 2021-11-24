“Confession that your people are committing a crime.” Why the West speaks to Lukashenka and what his BBC interview showed

Alexander Lukashenko gave an interview to the British company BBC. During a half-hour conversation with correspondent Steve Rosenberg, he repeatedly broke into familiarity, said that he did not care if the West considered him legitimate, and said that he would speak with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya only after Putin spoke with Navalny. He emotionally reacted to accusations that the West considers the Belarusian authorities responsible for the migration crisis at the border, but admitted that perhaps the Belarusian security forces helped the migrants cross the border with Poland.

He admitted that those detained at the protests after the presidential elections were indeed beaten in pre-trial detention centers, in particular in the detention center in Akrestsin Street. “No need, no need. I admit it, I admit it,” Lukashenka replied. “And in Akrestsin they got there, – he continued. – And the beaten police … you only fighters from Akrestsin – you did not show that they were beaten.” And he commented on the information about the mass liquidation of NGOs in Belarus as follows: “We will cut out all the scoundrels whom you financed.”

After the presidential elections in Belarus in 2020, which ended in mass protests, and then in mass arrests, arrests and repressions, Western leaders did not communicate with Lukashenko, as they did not recognize his legitimacy as president. However, after the exacerbation of the migration crisis on the border with Poland, Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Lukashenko, and in recent months his interview appeared on CNN and the BBC.

Dmitry Gurnevich, a political observer of the Belarusian service of Radio Liberty, told in an interview to the Present Time how these contacts between the West and Lukashenko in Belarus have changed and whether his role in the international arena has changed after the crisis on the border.

– In September of this year, Lukashenka gave an interview to a CNN correspondent. Now I spoke to the BBC. Do you understand why, in principle, the Western press communicates with Lukashenka, and even calls him “president”?

– In Belarus, they are very sensitive to what Lukashenka is called “president” on the air of such large TV channels as BBC and CNN, but I also understand the logic of the Western media. There is a person who actually rules the country, on whom the fate of nine million people depends. And in the West they just want to show who this person is, how he thinks, how he behaves, whether he is adequate. It seems to me that just these interviews show that there are big problems with this adequacy. And in the West, thanks to an interview with Matthew Chance on CNN, and now the BBC saw Lukashenka’s real face, those who did not know, because there was practically nothing else but emotions. A person who lives with emotions, screams, who almost lies down on the floor, answering questions, threatens, throws his fingers in a fan, waves his hands. It’s hard to imagine Western leaders behaving like this during interviews.

– Two months ago Lukashenka said that torture was not applied to the detainees, but now calmly admitted that the detainees had been beaten in the pre-trial detention center. Was the rhetoric different at all Lukashenko in September on CNN and in November on the BBC?

– It was a little different, but here we have to understand that even if we say now that Lukashenka admitted that people were beaten at Akrestsin Street, he will say tomorrow that he meant the same thing that he had in mind in the previous interview: they were beaten those who were the first to rush to the police. It is never clear what he means when he talks about some facts. But yes, it was greeted with a surprise, because earlier he said that they smeared paint on the buttocks, back, hands, that in fact no one beat them.

You see, it seems to me that the fact that the BBC journalist said that he would now show video footage of the beaten people played an important role here. And, perhaps, this scared Lukashenka a little, because he knows that people were beaten there, he himself repeatedly saw these frames, these photographs, and there simply would be nothing to cover, and he was forced to say: “Yes, yes, they beat me. but let’s talk about something else, let’s talk about the fascists, about Chamberlain, about Churchill, about Stalin, about the Second World War “- which, in principle, he did.

– Can we say that Lukashenka beat the West thanks to the situation with migrants? Shifted focus on political prisoners, on human rights in Belarus itself on the problems of illegal migrants? Now journalists from the world’s leading media are coming to his residence, with whom he emphatically familiar. Lukashenka also calls Angela Merkel, as if he was already shaking hands politician.

– Angela Merkel did not recognize him as president – Merkel’s press secretary stressed this several times later. The point is that, yes, Lukashenka invented this migration crisis in order to somehow influence Poland, the Baltic countries, force them to talk to him, but once again he simply showed that he is incapable of negotiation and, as many say, is inadequate as politician. The same thing happened with the plane and Roman Protasevich – I think they were counting on a completely different outcome of this operation, and this ended with big sanctions against Belarus. And now Belavia is just on the verge of bankruptcy, it is giving away its planes, which it took on lease.

It’s the same with the migration crisis. There was some idea to use it for their own purposes, to freeze these poor thousand people. But the whole world just saw what steps this person is ready to take in order to receive some kind of dividends for himself, which are absolutely incomprehensible by and large. But this does not restrain him from the fact that these people die at the border, suffer there, including children, and then show that it is he who is saving them.

Thanks to these interviews, this migration crisis was fully revealed. Lukashenko himself admitted: “Yes, perhaps our security forces helped these migrants to cross the border.” Sorry, this is just an admission that your people are committing a crime, because the Belarusian border should also be guarded by Belarusian border guards from their side. These people were illegally in this border area, they threw stones at the side of the Polish security forces.

– The French Foreign Minister said that Putin forced Lukashenko to stop the crisis after the conversation with the President of France. How do you see the role of Russia in this conflict?

– How “forced”? Rather, he beat this to force him to talk to Lukashenko, because the authorities of Poland and the EU countries are just saying that Putin and Lukashenko invented this conflict. One of the Belarusian political scientists came up with the following comparison: “Buy a goat – sell a goat” – remember this anecdote? That’s how it was here: they came up with a problem, and then somehow decided to solve it together in order to get some political dividends for themselves. But to start talking to them, so that they think that if Merkel calls Lukashenko, she will recognize him – of course, this is not so.

Here the role of Russia is absolutely clear. If he and Lukashenka talked about it several times, some Russian planes flew over Belarus. Russia, in principle, participated in all of this – this is obvious.

– Do you think the migration crisis will subside now after Lukashenka’s Did Merkel Talk to the Western Press?

– No, it won’t. These people, who are near the border, will be used again as soon as Lukashenka needs it.

