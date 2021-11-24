Daily Express (UK): a drink that lowers cholesterol and significantly increases life expectancy | Society | Inosmi

Scientists are making significant progress in the study of longevity, and most of them are engaged in research on the properties of fruits and vegetables. There is a lot of evidence … INOSMI, 11/24/2021

The life-extending properties of fruits and vegetables are well known. This is mainly due to the presence of phytochemicals in them. But there is a berry that has a special property to lower cholesterol and prolong human life.

Scientists are actively studying longevity. Citing research data, the author in the Daily Express article talks about a berry, the juice of which can “significantly” increase life expectancy. And this is just one of its special properties. But you need to know when to stop, the author warns, otherwise health problems cannot be avoided.

Scientists are making significant progress in the study of longevity, and most of them are engaged in research on the properties of fruits and vegetables. There is ample evidence that the consumption of certain fruits can increase longevity due to their powerful antioxidant effects. Many studies point to cranberry juice as a life-prolonging product. It also helps to significantly lower cholesterol levels.

Such properties of plants are mainly due to the presence of flavonoids in them. It is a powerful antioxidant that fights inflammation and therefore protects people from disease.

By strengthening the immune system, some fruits prolong a person’s life more than others. Cranberry is a good example of a product that helps prolong human life due to its high concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids.





According to a number of studies, the antioxidant properties of cranberries increase the content of gamma / delta T-lymphocytes, which are involved in the formation of the immune response, as well as cytokines that fight viruses.

In a scientific paper published in the journal Experimental Gerontology, scientists write that the addition of cranberries significantly increased the lifespan of fruit flies.

During the experiment, the research team gave cranberry extract to flies at three different stages of their life. “The addition of cranberries during each of these stages increased the lifespan of fruit flies compared to those flies that did not have cranberries in their diet,” the scientists noted.

“These findings indicate that cranberry feeding is sufficient to increase life expectancy at any of its stages. This is most likely due to a reduction in oxidative damage. “

Oxidative damage is one of the hallmarks of aging. It contributes to the appearance of wrinkles and folds of the skin and degradation of the body.

Longevity research has mainly focused on laboratory experiments using fruit flies and mice. On humans, however, research is carried out mainly by observation.

To date, many studies on fruit flies are showing promising results, showing how useful cranberry juice is for increasing lifespan.

In one laboratory experiment, scientists found that cranberries have a special effect when combined with oregano extract. “A mixture of cranberry and oregano increases life expectancy in both men and women at high concentrations,” the researchers noted. “With other additives, this effect was not noticed.”

In a separate study, researchers examined the effects of cranberries on cholesterol levels. In one of the papers published in the journal Diabetic Medicine, it is said that cranberries significantly reduce the level of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The researchers decided to specifically study the effect of eaten cranberry on the lipid spectrum in patients with type 2 diabetes who are taking drugs that lower their glucose levels.

“Low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels were significantly reduced in the cranberry group. The decrease was much more significant compared to those who took the placebo, ”the scientists noted.

While there is ample evidence for the benefits of cranberry juice, it should be noted that it is important to keep your blood sugar in mind. To take full advantage of the health benefits of cranberry juice, it’s important to avoid sweetened drinks.