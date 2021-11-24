Defense Bank turned out to be the holder of 25% of Rusnano’s debt without state guarantees – RBK

Promsvyazbank holds the issue of Rusnano bonds for 10 billion rubles, which are not covered by state guarantees, sources told RBC. This is a quarter of the sum of all such bonds of Rusnano, but 1.25% of the total volume of PSB investments in bonds

Photo: Vladislav Shatilo / RBK



The main bank for the Russian defense sector, Promsvyazbank (PSB), holds Rusnano’s bonds worth 10 billion rubles, two sources familiar with the list of major creditors of the state-owned company told RBC. According to them, we are talking about securities of one issue, not covered by government guarantees. This is an issue of the BO-P01 series with maturity in December 2023, one of the sources noted. The sole organizer of this issue for 10 billion rubles. in December 2018 there was Promsvyazbank.

Of the nine issues of Rusnano bonds in circulation in the amount of 71.6 billion rubles. state guarantees do not apply to six issues of exchange-traded bonds totaling RUB 40.2 billion. Thus, PSB accounts for 25% of such securities.

On November 19, Rusnano announced that it was discussing with creditors and major bondholders possible scenarios for debt restructuring in order to avoid “the most negative scenarios”.

Rusnano has a margin of safety for fulfilling its obligations in the near future, which will allow the company to service its debt to creditors, ”the PSB press service replied to RBC, without confirming or refuting the presence of bonds in the portfolio.