DiCaprio’s former friend Joe Lowe is about to shoot a TV series

House of Cards creator Bo Willimon will create a series based on the book “The Billion Dollar Keith: The Man Who Deceived Wall Street, Hollywood, and the World.” The bestseller is dedicated to the high-profile case of Malaysian businessman Joe Lowe, writes The Hollywood Reporter.

This fraudster stole a total of about 5 billion dollars… One of his many scams involves money laundering through financing a film “The wolf of Wall Street” 2013 – the same one about large-scale fraud, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Matthew McConaughey in the lead roles.

By the way, earlier Joe Lowe and Leo DiCaprio communicated quite closely, Lowe showered the actor with expensive gifts (including the Oscar by Marlon Brando) and even settled in the neighborhood. Now the authorities of Malaysia, Singapore, Luxembourg, Switzerland and the USA dream of catching and imprisoning DiCaprio’s friend.

Movie news:

Subscribe to the daily email newsletter from the creators of the number 1 newspaper in Ukraine. Every evening, the most important, exclusive and useful items are in your mail. Subscribe to…