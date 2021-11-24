Digest: Apple filed a lawsuit over iPhone surveillance; journalists learned about the last days of Epstein

Darrell Brooks

Brooks was brought to court in a special anti-suicidal suit

Wisconsin Christmas parade suspect Darrell Brooks was officially charged Tuesday with the murder of five people. On each of these charges, he faces a life sentence.

During the consideration of the case, it became known about the death of another victim – an eight-year-old child who received a serious head injury. In this regard, the charge can be expanded.

Brooks was released on $ 5 million in bail. Judge Kevin Costello explained such a high amount by the defendant’s rich criminal history and the fact that he had previously been hiding from law enforcement agencies.

“I have not seen anything like this in my very long career,” the judge said.

