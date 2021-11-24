Digest: Apple filed a lawsuit over iPhone surveillance; journalists learned about the last days of Epstein

24 November 2021, 04:57 GMT Updated 37 minutes ago

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Brooks was brought to court in a special anti-suicidal suit

Wisconsin Christmas parade suspect Darrell Brooks was officially charged Tuesday with the murder of five people. On each of these charges, he faces a life sentence.

During the consideration of the case, it became known about the death of another victim – an eight-year-old child who received a serious head injury. In this regard, the charge can be expanded.

Brooks was released on $ 5 million in bail. Judge Kevin Costello explained such a high amount by the defendant’s rich criminal history and the fact that he had previously been hiding from law enforcement agencies.

“I have not seen anything like this in my very long career,” the judge said.

The tragedy occurred on Sunday during the Christmas procession in the city of Waukesha in the suburbs of Milwaukee. As a result of the collision, more than 60 people were injured, 18 of them were children.

At the trial, police said that Brooks deliberately zigzagged in his car in order to hit as many people as possible. One of the police officers said that there was no emotion on the man’s face at the time.

Farewell to People’s Artist of Russia Nina Ruslanova will take place at the Moscow House of Cinema.

The Union of Cinematographers of Russia previously reported that the actress would be buried at the Troekurovsky cemetery.

Photo author, AFP

Apple has filed a lawsuit against the Israeli company NSO Group, accusing it of developing software to spy on iPhone users.

As stated in a press release, the corporation intends to seek a complete injunction against NSO on the use of any software products, services or Apple devices.

This summer, journalists found out that the secret services of at least 10 countries used the Pegasus software developed by the NSO Group to spy on politicians, journalists and activists.

The NSO Group itself stated that its software is designed to fight criminals and terrorists and was supplied only to states that respect human rights.

According to Apple, the lawsuit against NSO contains new information on how exactly Pegasus infected devices. The company noted that the attacks targeted a small number of users.

“Apple devices are the safest on the market, but private spyware and government-sponsored companies are becoming more dangerous,” said Apple Senior Vice President Craig Federighi. to any attacks and are constantly working to improve security and privacy protection in [операционных системах] iOS “.

Photo author, Reuters

Financier Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly committed suicide in a New York prison in 2019, told a prison psychologist two weeks before his death that he was not capable of suicide because he was too cowardly and afraid of pain.

This data is contained in a detailed analysis of the last days of Epstein’s life, compiled from more than 2,000 pages of previously unpublished documents and prison records obtained under the freedom of information law and published by the New York Times.

Epstein was accused of involving minors in prostitution and organizing a large structure that involved young girls in sexual slavery. He himself declared his innocence.

“I have no desire to commit suicide. I would not have done that,” Epstein told the prison psychologist. According to released documents, the financier also claimed to be a coward and did not like pain.

A skilled manipulator, Epstein tricked the correctional officers and inmates who were tasked with monitoring him around the clock to the last, according to documents quoted by the NYT.

Detailed notes and reports compiled by those who interacted with Epstein during the 36 days of his detention show how he repeatedly reassured them that he had something to live for, but at the same time hinted that he was becoming increasingly discouraged. The hints have lulled the vigilance of the prison staff, the reports say.

In addition to legal and administrative issues, these materials provide an opportunity to get acquainted in detail with the last days of the life of the financier, as well as with what is often missing in public reports: his voice.

Epstein spent his days in a closed conference room with his lawyers, avoiding the confined space of a prison cell. In conversations with psychologists and other prisoners, he talked about his interest in physics and mathematics, gave advice on investing and recalled communication with celebrities.

As noted by the New York Times, these records do not support conspiracy theories that Epstein’s death was not a suicide, nor do they shed light on questions raised by his brother and one of his lawyers who believe that the financier may have been helped to die. In doing so, they paint a picture of the incompetence and negligence of some of the officers of the US Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Photo author, AFP

The spouse of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, scientist Joachim Sauer, accused his compatriots of laziness amid low rates of coronavirus vaccinations and said that the denial of science has never been as noticeable as it is now.

Sauer, who was a professor of quantum chemistry at the University of Berlin and was considered one of the best researchers in this field, rarely speaks in public, but especially speaks about politics.

The journalists of the Italian newspaper La Repubblica managed to talk to him in Turin, where Sauer arrived as a new foreign member of the local academy of sciences.

“It’s amazing that a third of the population does not listen to scientific data,” he said, commenting on the data that 68% of the population was fully vaccinated in Germany. “This is partly due to the laziness and complacency of the Germans. personal beliefs, demonstrating a kind of ideological reaction to what they consider to be a vaccine dictatorship. “

Germany is now experiencing the fourth wave of the pandemic – the country regularly updates anti-records for the number of new infections, and hospitals are filling up quickly. Against this background, the country lags behind its neighbors in Western Europe in terms of vaccination rates.

In recent days, there has been a fierce debate over whether Germany should follow the example of neighboring Austria and make vaccinations mandatory.

Many health experts attribute the low vaccination rate to the sheer volume of misinformation about the properties of vaccines. According to Joachim Sauer, this underlines the importance of attracting young people to work in the scientific field.

“Science is important and it would be great if more young people were dedicated to it,” he said.

Photo author, Mosgortrans.ru

