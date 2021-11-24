https://ria.ru/20211124/ukraina-1760631571.html
Diphtheria may break out in Ukraine, Lyashko said
Diphtheria may break out in Ukraine, Lyashko said
Ukraine is threatened with an outbreak of diphtheria due to the unwillingness of adults to get vaccinated, said the country’s Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko. RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021
KIEV, November 24 – RIA news. Ukraine is threatened with an outbreak of diphtheria due to the unwillingness of adults to be vaccinated, said the country’s Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko. every second adult is vaccinated. In the future it is fraught with an outbreak of diphtheria, “he said in an interview with Babel. The minister added that the problems with polio have already begun. According to him, in October in Ukraine, the first case of paralysis caused by this disease in a one and a half year old child was confirmed in six years.
