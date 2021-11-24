“Earth” in the Decentraland metaverse was sold for a record $ 2.5 million

Canadian investment company Tokens.com bought 116 virtual land plots for 618 thousand MANA tokens

A record deal for the purchase of virtual real estate has been made in the Decentraland metaverse. Decentralized finance (DeFi)-focused Canadian investment firm Tokens.com has acquired 116 virtual parcels. The deal amounted to 618 thousand MANA tokens with a total value of almost $ 2.5 million (at the time of purchase).

The purchased plots are located in Fashion Street and will be used to meet the growing demand for fashion brands in the metaverse. According to Sam Hamilton, head of content at the Decentraland Foundation, fashion is the next major growth area in the metaverse.

To purchase virtual land plots, Tokens.com used the services of the Metaverse Group virtual real estate agent. In October, the investment company purchased 50% of the Metaverse Group for $ 1.68 million.

Decentraland is an in-game metaverse where you can buy virtual land, create avatars and create various items. The internal token project MANA has risen in price by 472% over the month. On November 24, the altcoin is trading at $ 4.4.

