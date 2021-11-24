    EC proposed to fight against the use of migrants for political purposes

    BRUSSELS, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The European Commission proposes to create a legal framework in the EU to counter the use of migrants for political purposes, according to a press release released on Tuesday following a meeting of the European Commission. to prevent and restrict the activities of transport operators involved in or contributing to the smuggling of migrants, “the document says. The European Commission emphasizes that it is necessary” to ensure that the EU has appropriate instruments to combat the instrumentalization of people for political purposes. ” The EU to take targeted measures against transport operators of any type of transport (land, air, sea, water) that are involved in the illegal transport of people in the EU, “the document states. Remove restrictions on activities, suspension of licenses, suspension of permits for refueling, maintenance, stops, transit and overflight of the EU. It is also reported that specific measures will be “proportionate” and will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

    EC proposed to fight against the use of migrants for political purposes

    BRUSSELS, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The European Commission proposes to create a legal framework in the EU to counter the use of migrants for political purposes, according to a press release released on Tuesday following a meeting of the Board of the European Commission.

    “As part of the European Union’s unified response to the instrumentalization of migrants by the Belarusian authorities, the European Commission and the High Representative for Foreign Policy propose measures to prevent and restrict the activities of transport operators involved in or facilitating the smuggling of migrants,” the document says.

    The European Commission emphasizes that it is necessary “to ensure that the EU has appropriate instruments to combat the instrumentalization of people for political purposes.”

    “The Commission proposes a new legal framework allowing the EU to take targeted measures against transport operators of any type of transport (land, air, sea, water) that are involved in the illegal transport of people in the EU,” the document says.

    The European Commission, in particular, proposes to provide for the limitation of activities, suspension of licenses, suspension of permits for refueling, maintenance, stops, transit and overflight over the EU. It is also reported that specific measures will be “proportionate” and will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

