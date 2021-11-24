Electric Hummer EVs to start shipping in December with lower range than expected

Initially, General Motors expected to begin deliveries of the revived Hummer SUVs in the form of an electric vehicle in the fall of this year, but mass production should start only now, so the first electric cars in the Edition 1 configuration for $ 110,295 will begin to be delivered to customers only in December. The cruising range of such a car will reach 526 km, which is slightly below expectations.

Strictly speaking, the GM website for the Hummer EV pickup still lists an estimated range of 560 km from a single charge. As Electrek explains, for vehicles of this class, certification in the United States according to the EPA method is not mandatory, so the manufacturer should not indicate an exact indicator in the accompanying documentation. This does not prevent brand manager Duncan Aldred from pointing out that the actual range will be approximately 526 km.

About 125 thousand customers showed interest in the revived Hummer, about half of them paid a deposit of $ 100 when making a preliminary application. Up to 80% of pre-orders were for the most expensive Edition 1, which will ship first. There are three more configurations of the Hummer EV, but the youngest one for $ 80 thousand will enter the market only in 2024. It is noteworthy that the first copy of the pickup should be received by the winner of the auction, who laid out $ 2.5 million for it. The proceeds from GM are obliged to send to charity.

In total, no more than 10 thousand electric vehicles will be produced in the Edition 1 configuration. The power plant with a capacity of 1000 horsepower will allow it to accelerate to 100 km / h in about three seconds. It will be possible to replenish the charge for 160 km of the power reserve in ten minutes using a proprietary 350 kW charging station with an operating voltage of 800 V. A feature of the transmission will be the ability to steer the rear wheels, displacing the vehicle diagonally, as well as reducing the turning radius.