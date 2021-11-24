Elon Musk continues to sell Tesla shares – in total, he has already raised almost $ 10 billion

Yesterday, Tesla founder Elon Musk sold another 934,091 shares of the company for $ 1.05 billion. This was the next stage in the process of selling 10% of Tesla shares owned by the billionaire, which is necessary to pay taxes. Earlier, Musk asked Twitter users if he should sell 10% of the shares at his disposal and promised that he would do as the majority of respondents wish.

When Musk published a poll on the social network on November 7, some market experts called it irresponsible, since he indirectly affected the financial interests of not only Musk himself, but also professional stock players, as well as ordinary shareholders. According to some reports, the sale of shares was planned long before the start of the poll, since Musk needed to receive funds to pay taxes on 22.8 million Tesla shares received back in 2012.

More than 50% of those surveyed voted for the sale. A few days after the interview, Musk began to fulfill his promise. At the moment, the billionaire has sold 9.2 million shares, having raised about $ 9.9 billion. In total, the founder of Tesla at the time of the survey owned about 170 million shares, so now he has sold a little more than half of the declared 10%.

Shortly after the Twitter vote, Tesla stock plummeted and Musk lost about $ 50 billion in two days – possibly the largest one-time loss for a single individual in the history of stock trading. Although the exchange rate has grown significantly since then, it has not been able to return to its previous values.