Elon Musk sold $ 10 billion worth of Tesla shares over the past three weeks :: News :: RBC Investments

Tesla founder Elon Musk has resumed the sale of his company’s shares. The billionaire sold another package of securities worth $ 1.05 billion.In just the last three weeks, he sold almost $ 10 billion worth of Tesla shares

Photo: Britta Pedersen-Pool / Getty Images



Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold another $ 1.05 billion stake in the electric vehicle maker, Reuters writes. Musk has been selling large blocks of shares in his company for the third week in a row. Taking into account the latest sales, he got rid of a total of 9.2 million Tesla shares, earning about $ 9.9 billion.

6 November

Elon Musk

conducted a survey on his Twitter account about whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla shares. He explained this by the need to pay taxes and said that he would sell the papers if social network users approve of such actions. Most of the survey participants were in favor of selling shares. Musk sold the first block of shares on November 8. Tesla’s share price plummeted 15% over the week following a Twitter poll, the company’s biggest weekly drop since March 2020.

Tesla

TSLA

$ 1 118.83

(+ 0.75%)



To fulfill his promise to sell 10% of his Tesla shares, Musk will need to sell a total of about 17 million shares, or about 1.7% of Tesla’s issued shares. Thus, he has already got rid of more than half of the stake planned for sale (about 7.8 million shares remain).

Despite Musk’s ongoing sell-off, Tesla shares have gained 4% over the past week, to $ 1109 per share. Total since the beginning of the year

capitalization

manufacturer of electric cars increased by 52%, and in the last 12 months – doubled, to $ 1.1 trillion as of November 23.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is the richest man in the world, with a fortune of over $ 300 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. He does not receive a salary in cash or bonuses from the company, and Tesla shares are the basis of his fortune. Musk has increased his capital by $ 133.9 billion this year on the back of the rise in the value of shares in the manufacturer of electric cars. This is the largest increase in comparison with other participants in the Bloomberg billionaire rating.

Elon Musk sold $ 8.8 billion worth of Tesla shares in the last 7 days



You can find more investment news in our telegram channel “You are an investor yourself!”



The market value of a company, calculated from the number of the company’s shares multiplied by their current price. Stock market capitalization – the total value of securities traded on this market.



Entrepreneur, inventor, innovator and billionaire based in the United States. CEO Tesla. Founder of private space company Space X, SolarCity (solar power producer), OpenAI artificial intelligence research laboratory, Neuralink neuroimplant research laboratory, The Boring Company (construction of tunnels for high-speed transport Hyperloop), co-founder of X payment company .com (later PayPal).



