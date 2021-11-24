Energy producer Red Bull doubled dividend payments to shareholders :: News :: RBC Investments

Red Bull’s sales, revenue and operating profit hit record highs in the company’s history thanks to the surge in energy demand during the pandemic. This allowed Red Bull to pay record dividends to shareholders.

Austrian energy drinks company Red Bull paid record dividends for the year after demand for the company’s products rose markedly during the pandemic. General

companies Red Bull more than double the amount paid to shareholders last year, writes Bloomberg.

Red Bull generated net revenues of € 6.3 billion in 2020, up 4% from the previous year. Net profit increased to € 1.18 billion, which is 29% more than in 2019. Sales, revenues and operating income all hit record highs in the company’s history, driven by increased global demand for energy drinks. Sales in India and Turkey increased by 23%, in Germany – by 19%, in Russia – by 16%, in Canada – by 14%. In 2020, 7.9 billion cans of Red Bull were sold worldwide, up 5.2% from 2019.

Red Bull paid out half of the annual distributable profit plus € 0.5 billion of previously retained earnings to the founder of the company, Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, who owns 49% of the company, and to other shareholders, the Yuwitthaya family from Thailand, which controls 51% of the company.

Dividends among shareholders are distributed in proportion to their shares in the company plus additional payments. At the end of 2020, Dietrich Mateschitz alone received a record payment of € 680.5 million ($ 765 million). For 2019, the dividend payments to Mateshitz and the Yuvitthaya family amounted to € 554 million, of which Mateshitz received € 343 million, including additional payments.

Dietrich Mateschitz co-founded Red Bull with Chaleo Yuwitthaya in the mid-1980s. The introduction of caffeinated energy drinks to the market began in 1987. By the end of 2020, Red Bull had 12.6 thousand employees in 171 countries.

Red Bull is the organizer of a number of sporting events and sponsors athletes in both extreme sports and casual sports such as basketball and rugby. The company also owns several professional football, hockey and auto racing teams.

