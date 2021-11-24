Enthusiasts believed that the number of orders for the Tesla Cybertruck exceeded 1.2 million pickups

Shown as a prototype two years ago, the Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck is preparing to enter the assembly line only at the end of 2022. This does not prevent the company from actively accepting pre-orders with a returnable deposit of $ 100, and unofficial data suggest that more than 1.2 million units have already been accepted.

As Electrek recalls, in the early stages of accepting orders for Cybertruck, Tesla head Elon Musk still bothered to periodically mention the number of orders received. In the first week, the company received 250,000 orders. By June 2020, this number had grown to 650 thousand, and further statistics were already carried out by enthusiasts, using indirect methods for determining the number of orders. By May 2021, as it became known from unofficial sources, the number of orders for a pickup exceeded 1 million copies. They now claim Tesla has 1.27 million pre-orders for the Cybertruck.

Naturally, not all of them are converted into real purchases, since the participants of the virtual queue can take their one hundred dollars at any time, abandoning their intentions. If all 1.27 million customers decided to buy a pickup truck, then Tesla’s revenue for this model alone would exceed $ 80 billion. By the way, last year Elon Musk noted that the company would be able to produce up to 300 thousand pickups annually. This means that customers would still have to wait several years if the data on 1.27 million pre-orders were confirmed.

It is noteworthy that 45.1% of customers are ready to buy the most expensive version of a pickup with three electric motors, another 47.7% opt for a medium configuration with two electric motors, and only 7.2% are ready to spend money on a single-engine pickup in a basic version. 70.6% of customers are ready to pay extra for the complex of FSD active driver assistance systems, which is another $ 10,000 above the price of the car in the current conditions.

Rivian began shipping mass-produced electric pickups to its customers in September, but in very limited quantities. GM this week announced its readiness to begin shipping its Hummer EV pickup trucks from December. Ford Motor Company will only begin shipping its electric F-150 Lightning pickups next year. Tesla may have surpassed the competition in terms of the number of ordered Cybertrucks, but so far its pickup truck is farther than the rest from the moment of mass production.