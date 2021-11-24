Ethereum competitor: what you need to know about the Avalanche token

We will tell you everything you need to know about it: what model it works with, why it is called a competitor to Ethereum, and whether it is worth investing in it.

On November 20, the AVAX token reached its record and even briefly hit the top 10 cryptocurrencies in terms of market value. AVAX is a token of the Avalanche platform that supports smart contracts. And while the token is currently ranked 11, according to CoinGecko, it has grown by 33% over the past week and over 3,000% over the past year.

The explosive growth of the AVAX token came after the Ava Labs team developing the Avalanche blockchain announced a partnership with the consulting company Deloitte. Together, they want to “improve the safety, speed, and accuracy” of the US Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Deloitte will use the Avalanche blockchain to “build more efficient platforms for disaster relief.”

For the market, however, it turned out to be “the right news at the right time.” “It coincided with the peak of dissatisfaction with the rising cost of using the Ethereum blockchain,” said Matt Hugan, chief investment officer at Bitwise Asset Management.

Avalanche is often compared to Ethereum as both support smart contracts or collections of code that execute a set of instructions on the blockchain. This technology is critical for decentralized financial services (DeFi), applications, and non-fungible tokens (NFT) to work.

However, Avalanche aims to conduct faster transactions with lower fees compared to Ethereum. According to Hugan, the deal with Deloitte does not involve any technical changes, but “it does indicate that Avalanche can have all the advantages to compete with Ethereum and other blockchains in the long term.”

Despite the hype around Avalanche, it is important to research the risks before investing. Financial experts say that cryptocurrencies are unstable and speculative investments. Their value can fall as quickly as it rises.

What is Avalanche?

Avalanche is a smart contract platform that launched in 2020. It is designed to create decentralized applications (dapps) and subnets (custom blockchains).

“Subnets are powerful, reliable and secure private or public blockchains that are forked from the main Avalanche platform,” said John Woo, president of Ava Labs. According to him, their developers can completely customize the design, but they must fulfill one condition – to help ensure the safety of Avalanche.

Wu sees subnets as a powerful way to use this blockchain in the future.

Avalanche uses a proof of stake (PoS) model that allows transactions to be verified based on how many coins the user owns. Proponents of PoS argue that this method is less energy intensive than others and has less environmental impact.

Ethereum and Avalanche: Similarities and Differences

Ethereum, the most widely used blockchain, has grown in popularity this year. As a result, many projects have appeared that are trying to compete with him. “Ethereum is the leading universal blockchain, but the current demand for it far exceeds its capabilities,” says Hugan.

Avalanche is designed to be faster and cheaper to use than Ethereum. It can process 4.5 thousand transactions per second, while Ethereum is only about 13.

However, the leading blockchain has its advantages, including reputation, prominence and potential. Ethereum currently uses a proof of work (PoW) model, in which miners must compete in solving complex problems in order to confirm transactions.

Ethereum proponents argue that its scalability, security, and sustainability will improve with the Eth2 update. It will take effect in 2022 and the network will also move to the PoS model.

Should you invest in Avalanche?

In general, due to the high risk, financial experts advise only investing in cryptocurrencies with money that you can afford to lose.

AVAX has risen in value in a short period of time. As is the case with other cryptocurrencies, before investing, you should take into account that its price can fluctuate greatly. But above all, according to Hugan, the most risky investment is in just one blockchain: “It is difficult to determine the winner in the field of disruptive technologies in the early stages.”

He believes that in five years time, some universal blockchains will play a much more important role. However, one should not expect that only one of them will remain – just look at an example of other technologies that became a big breakthrough in their time, but were quickly forgotten.

