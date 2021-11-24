Ethereum deliberately destroyed $ 4.2 billion worth of cryptocurrencies

The process of burning the cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain platform, created by the Russian-Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin, started after the update, which was activated on August 5. The value of all destroyed coins exceeds $ 4.2 billion, writes RBC.

Cryptocurrency burning is the deliberate destruction of a certain number of tokens for further withdrawal from circulation. This method is used to prevent inflation and depreciation of coins.

The number of destroyed digital coins on the Ethereum network has exceeded 1 million ETH. In dollar terms, this equals $ 4.2 billion, taking into account the current exchange rate as of November 24, according to the ultrasound.money service.

The London update was released on the Ethereum network in early August, which changed the mechanism for calculating transaction fees. Now, to maintain the network, miners are not needed, which generate computing power. The operability of the blockchain after the update is ensured by the holders of the cryptocurrency and are rewarded for this.

Ethereum has been destroyed most since 5 August as a result of:

Deals on the OpenSea NFT-marketplace – 110.1 thousand ETH;

Transfers in the Ethereum network – 97.4 thousand ETH;

Operations on the Uniswap V2 crypto exchange – 92.6 thousand ETH;

Transactions with stablecoin USDT – 54 thousand ETH.

In early November, $ 3 billion worth of cryptocurrencies was burned on the Ethereum network.