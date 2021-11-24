Eva Longoria showed herself without makeup and amazed with beauty and youth

In the US, not only Jennifer Lopez can boast of a flawless appearance, a youthful face, radiant skin and a toned figure. American actress Eva Longoria, star of the TV series “Desperate Housewives” is no less spectacular woman, has always been and still is – even at the age of 46 years.

A successful artist on the eve of her 43rd birthday became a mother for the first time. A charming baby Santiago Enrique Baston was born, who became a real mother’s joy and pride. With fans, Eva Longoria often shares pictures of a boy who wears long hair and is very similar to his beautiful mother.

Losing weight after giving birth at such a mature age was not easy for the actress, known for her role as Gabrielle Solis. For a year, she sat on the right diet, counted calories and worked hard at the gym. Now Eva Longoria looks really adorable, and often shares pictures in a swimsuit.

She is also one of those stars who are not afraid to show themselves as real. In her personal Instagram account, the artist published a picture. In the frame, the actress appeared in a bright silk dress with a dropped shoulder line and a slit. Apparently, this is the first fitting of the outfit, and maybe the star’s home outfit, since the image of Eva Longoria completed only with massive earrings, and also tucked her hair into a disheveled bun and completely abandoned makeup.

