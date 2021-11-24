Eva Mendes admitted that in her youth she did not like the way she looks. And this is what she thinks about it now

Eva Mendes made an unexpected confession: the actress said that in her youth she did not like the way she looked. Mendes posted on her Instagram a still from the movie “Double Fast and the Furious”, in which she is 26 years old, and admitted that now she regrets that she was worried about her appearance 20 years ago.

Eva Mendes

“I just came across this photo from a movie that came out almost 20 years ago. I remember that when I first saw this photo, I thought that I had a strange structure of my face. Yes, yes, you know all these doubts and complexes that 26-year-olds have, – the actress wrote in the caption to the picture. – Now, 20 years later, I would give a lot to make my face just as strange. What am I doing? I do not know for sure. Maybe if you don’t like your current photos, you should just wait 20 years? “

Mendes’ subscribers admitted that in their youth they also worried in vain because of invented external flaws. “When I was 23, I was very worried about a pair of gray hair. Now I’m 46, I’m completely gray-haired, and I really want to go back and hit myself! ” – write in social networks. “I’m 25 and I’m going through something very similar. Thanks for this post! “

Recall that Eva has been living with actor Ryan Gosling for ten years. They have two daughters, Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling with children

Earlier, the actress said that she does not exclude the possibility of returning to the big screen after a long break. The last film with the participation of Mendes was the film “How to Catch a Monster”, released in 2014. In the same year, Eva became a mother for the first time: she decided to devote herself to her family and stopped acting in films.

