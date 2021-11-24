Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are engaged

Yesterday, the paparazzi managed to capture rare footage: for the first time in a long time, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes with their daughters – 7-year-old Esmeralda and 5-year-old Amada – went out for a walk in the Los Feliz area. It would seem that because of the protective masks that hide half the faces of celebrities and their children, there is nothing to consider, but only if you are not an attentive journalist. The latter, as a rule, already have an eye for important details, from which interesting conclusions can be drawn. So, on Eve’s ring finger, a ring similar to an engagement now shines, and the media have a logical question – does it speak of an engagement or even a wedding of a couple? Given Ryan and Eve’s secrecy, we might have missed it.

Eva Mendes FLASHES a ring on her engagement finger on a hike with Ryan Gosling https://t.co/sZAxC9Lhg0 – Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 29, 2021

We will remind, Eva and Ryan met in 2011 on the set of the film “The Place Beyond the Pines”. In 2014, they had a daughter, Esmeralda, two years later, Amada. In an interview with Women’s Health magazine in 2019, Eva admitted that before meeting Ryan I didn’t really want to have children, or rather – very easily and simply treated their absence in my life.

And then Ryan Gosling happened. I mean, I fell in love with him. And I wanted … no, not children, but his children, – said Mendes.

The spouses, of course, have nannies, but their grandmothers also help them to raise their daughters.