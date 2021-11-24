everything you need to know about her

The platform on the basis of which it was created has every chance to radically change the entire cryptocurrency industry. Polkadot is a highly secure decentralized platform based on a multi-chain blockchain.

DOT is the currency of the Polkadot innovation platform

Polkadot Coin, or simply DOT, is the platform’s own cryptocurrency. It is used by its users to perform the following network functions: governance, staking, and token binding. More information about Polkadot and other digital currencies can be found on the IAFT website.

Earning DOT with traditional mining will not work. To do this, you need to buy them on the exchange. You can store purchased tokens in any cryptocurrency wallet that supports DOT. For those looking to stake, you’ll need an official Polkadot wallet.

In order to start investing in this currency, you need to choose a reliable exchange that meets all the security criteria. Ideal options for this are the following:

Kraken

Binance

· Kucoin.

Should you invest in Polkadot (DOT) now?

It all depends on the goals that you pursue when investing in this altcoin. However, analysts and experts agree that DOT is one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in. In their opinion, two facts speak about this: firstly, it hit the top 10 digital currencies in terms of capitalization in just a year, and secondly, forecasts say that its price in the next couple of years may reach $ 50 per unit now. They testify to the good potential of Polkadot Coin (DOT).

However, do not rush headlong to the exchange and buy up as many tokens as possible. You must understand that trading in cryptocurrencies involves risks, high risks that must be carefully analyzed in advance, otherwise you can lose all your savings. DOT, like other digital currencies, is prone to a common problem – high volatility. The key to a successful investment in any cryptocurrency is an analysis of its recent performance and the market as a whole.

Whatever the prospects of cryptocurrency, the reviews of analysts and investors about it, the decision to invest in it or not, you must make yourself, weighing all the pros and cons and analyzing all the risks.

