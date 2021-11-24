https://ria.ru/20211123/stingery-1760322959.html

Experts have named the reason for the supply of “Stingers” to Ukraine

Experts have named the reason for the supply of “Stingers” to Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The possible delivery of portable anti-aircraft missile systems Stinger speaks of Ukraine’s plans to drag Russia into the war in Donbass, since the unrecognized republics do not have aviation, experts interviewed by RIA Novosti believe. According to CNN, citing sources, the United States is considering the possibility of sending military advisers to Ukraine and new equipment, including Javelin anti-tank missiles. According to media reports, the possibility of delivering Stinger-type air defense systems is also being discussed. The well-known military expert Alexei Leonkov noted that the possible deliveries of Stingers are “clear evidence” of the preparation of the Ukrainian army for direct confrontation with the RF Armed Forces, but Russia will not start anyway its first. “Let me remind you that a couple of years ago, Ukraine asked for completely different air defense systems, almost Patriot – now we are talking about Stingers. As they say, feel the difference. This MANPADS is not much different from Strel and Eagle, available in service with the Ukrainian army. The question is – with whom are they going to fight the “Stingers” there, given that the republics of Donbass have no aviation? The only possible enemy in this case is Russia, but we will not attack first, although provocations “, – he said. mi, Kiev is raising the stakes by “throwing in” information about the use of Javelin missiles and Bayraktar drones in the Donbas, although these reports are not confirmed by the LPR and DPR. In addition, the Western media are also trying to present the prospect of war as “imminent”, the expert said. “It’s clear that the air smells like the burning of war. On the part of Ukraine and the West, there is a full-scale preparation for hostilities. To justify these actions, the Western press writes that we are allegedly urgently calling in reservists, without taking into account the fact that this is a purely planned event, about which we notify everyone in advance. We will not be the first to start a conflict – we are already under tremendous pressure, we simply cannot afford this, “Leonkov stressed. Casus Belli A similar opinion is shared by Doctor of Military Sciences Konstantin Sivkov, who noted that the only reasons why Russia can conflict, a massive attack on the republics of Donbass, where citizens of the Russian Federation live, and the blockade of Transnistria. “This is not just hysteria. Indeed, the Armed Forces need Stingers for a war with Russia, and there are only two ways to provoke Moscow into a conflict – to launch a massive offensive in Donbass, or to blockade Transnistria, to which we cannot close our eyes. Actually, the head of the Military Intelligence Service of the General Staff of Ukraine has already let slip about such a scenario, who called the landing of troops in the Odessa region as one of the key points of “Russian aggression” – such a measure can be taken only in the event of the release of Transnistria, otherwise there is simply nothing for our troops to do there, ” – said the expert. White House spokesman Jen Psaki previously refused to comment on media reports on the supply of weapons to Ukraine, stressing that she “has nothing to announce in this regard.” expanding the supply of American weapons to Ukraine, “which have become commonplace.” which are aimed at supporting the aggressive milita Christian attitude in Kiev “, which negatively affects the settlement of the conflict.

