Experts have proven that nuclear energy is much more “green” than solar and wind

The UK contractor for the Hinckley Point C nuclear power plant has ordered the most comprehensive nuclear power plant carbon footprint report ever. The expert assessment echoes the previously presented conclusions of the UN Economic Commission for Europe and testifies that in terms of their impact on the climate, nuclear power plants are the most environmentally friendly. Even compared to wind and solar power plants.

The expert assessment was carried out by environmental experts at the Ricardo Energy & Environment consulting company and confirmed by consultants from another company, the Canadian WSP, which also specializes in ecology. It was made for a new nuclear power plant in the UK – Hinkley Point C, which the French company Électricité de France (EDF) began to build in December 2018.

At the first and second units of the new NPP, two new reactors of generation 3+ will be built – these are the Evolutionary Power Reactors (EPR), each with a capacity of 1,630 MWe. The first unit should be commissioned in 2026. A third reactor, which has not yet been approved by the authorities, could be built at the Sizewell nuclear power plant on the North Sea coast (Hinckley Point C is being built on the Atlantic coast). Therefore, it was important for the contractor to emphasize the highest environmental friendliness of the new reactors.

Experts assessed the Hinckley Point C NPP’s carbon footprint from procurement of materials to construction, operation and post-decommissioning of the NPP. It turned out that before the supply of electricity to consumers, the nuclear power plant will generate 5.49 g of CO 2 for every 1 kWh of electricity. Taking into account the distribution grid and the delivery process to consumers, the production of CO 2 will reach 10.91 g for every 1 kWh.

For comparison, according to the average estimate of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, for offshore wind power generation, the carbon footprint reaches 12 g of CO 2 per 1 kWh, and for large-scale solar farms – 48 g of CO 2 for 1 kWh. We add that for natural gas this figure is 490 g of CO 2 per 1 kWh, and for coal – 820 g of CO 2 for 1 kWh.

The findings of the study are consistent with the results of a report recently published by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE). A UNECE report confirms that nuclear energy as a whole has the lowest carbon intensity in its entire life cycle of any electricity source – from 5.1 to 6.4 g CO 2 for 1 kWh.

Other equally important factors in the advantages of nuclear power plants include relatively little use of materials and extremely low land use. All this forces us to rely on nuclear power plants during the transition to new clean energy sources. A number of European countries, led by Germany, are still resisting this process, but it seems that soon everything may change.