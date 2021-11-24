Failures and Scandals 2020: Warcraft 3: Reforged, Cyberpunk 2077, Johnny Depp and Mulan | Video Games, Cinema

screenshot: MrDelabee

Among other things, 2020 taught us that expectations often don’t match reality – especially with video games and consoles. We recall the loudest failures and scandals of the past year, many of which again affected the entertainment industry. Here and the controversial launch of consoles, and two unsuccessful launches of games, and the collapsed career of Johnny Depp, and Disney’s attempts to remove the Chinese Communist Party-approved “Mulan”.

On December 10, after several transfers, Cyberpunk 2077 finally came out, one of the most anticipated games of recent years. At first, the game received high ratings from the press, although some were embarrassed that the publisher sent out to journalists the keys only for the PC version. The reason was revealed immediately after the release: it turned out that the version of Cyberpunk 2077 for the old generation consoles was practically unplayable. The bosses of CD Projekt RED, aware of the problem, tried to keep it a secret for as long as possible.

This came as an unpleasant surprise for both players and investors and business partners of the Polish studio, who, instead of the expected hit, received a low-quality product and thousands of angry messages from deceived users. The PS Store temporarily removed Cyberpunk 2077 from sale, promising to return the money for the game to everyone.

CD Projekt RED has apologized for the problematic launch of Cyberpunk 2077.