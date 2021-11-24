Failures and Scandals 2020: Warcraft 3: Reforged, Cyberpunk 2077, Johnny Depp and Mulan | Video Games, Cinema

screenshot: MrDelabee

Among other things, 2020 taught us that expectations often don’t match reality – especially with video games and consoles. We recall the loudest failures and scandals of the past year, many of which again affected the entertainment industry. Here and the controversial launch of consoles, and two unsuccessful launches of games, and the collapsed career of Johnny Depp, and Disney’s attempts to remove the Chinese Communist Party-approved “Mulan”.

On December 10, after several transfers, Cyberpunk 2077 finally came out, one of the most anticipated games of recent years. At first, the game received high ratings from the press, although some were embarrassed that the publisher sent out to journalists the keys only for the PC version. The reason was revealed immediately after the release: it turned out that the version of Cyberpunk 2077 for the old generation consoles was practically unplayable. The bosses of CD Projekt RED, aware of the problem, tried to keep it a secret for as long as possible.

This came as an unpleasant surprise for both players and investors and business partners of the Polish studio, who, instead of the expected hit, received a low-quality product and thousands of angry messages from deceived users. The PS Store temporarily removed Cyberpunk 2077 from sale, promising to return the money for the game to everyone.

But if many people liked Cyberpunk 2077, then Warcraft III: Reforged became the lowest-rated game on Metacritic according to users. Already in the first days after its release, its rating dropped to 0.6 out of 10 possible, the network was filled with tens of thousands of negative reviews, and Blizzard was tired of fighting off demands for a refund.

The problem is not even that Blizzard followed the fans’ lead and instead of the promised remake rolled out a slightly plastered remaster, but that the new version was frankly raw. Users complained about infinite crashes, freezes and errors in the campaign, low frame rates, unavailable features, and other technical problems. In addition, with the release of Reforged, the ability to play online in the original Warcraft III was taken away.

The start of sales of the PlayStation 5 added reasons for dissatisfaction. This time, users were happy with the product … well, those lucky few who received the coveted boxes. Sony underestimated the demand for new consoles, and buyers in many European countries, including Russia and Britain, had to wait a long time for their order, and all the lots that went on sale were scheduled for several months in advance.

Last year turned out to be the most unlucky for Johnny Depp. His last major roles did not particularly attract the audience to the cinema, and now some even predict that Depp will have to build his further career away from blockbusters and major Hollywood studios.

Depp first lost the lawsuit against the British tabloid The Sun. The actor accused the newspaper of libel for an article claiming that he had beaten his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Immediately after the trial, Depp was fired from the role of Grindelwald in the third “Fantastic Beasts”. Although Warner Bros. paid the actor the entire fee of $ 16 million due to him, hardly money could brighten his mood. And Warner’s lawyers are now probably wondering how they could get rid of J.K. Rowling, who was accused of transphobia last year.

Mulan, the new Disney adaptation of the popular Chinese legend, was not an outright flop, but in the most important market, the film failed miserably. The Disney cartoon of 1998 did not appeal to the Chinese audience at one time, and the creators of the full-length version went out of their way to please him: they threw out all the unpleasant plot twists from the script, assembled the cast exclusively from ethnic Chinese, invited a whole staff of consultants, advisers and experts and filmed nature in twenty different locations in China.

In an effort to please Chinese audiences, Disney annoyed many others, but failed. The Chinese viewer took the picture with hostility, accusing the creators of historical inaccuracy and the implantation of Western values. Moreover, the Chinese press stopped writing about the film altogether after the West was outraged by the fact that Mulan was filmed in Xinjiang, a region where, according to human rights activists, the Uighurs are being oppressed.