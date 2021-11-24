Famous businessman Alexander Ebralidze was detained in St. Petersburg in the case of 500 kilograms of rubles on November 24, 2021 – Incidents – St. Petersburg News

According to our publication, in the afternoon of November 24, operatives of the Economic Security Service of the FSB of St. Petersburg unexpectedly appeared next to Alexander Ebralidze on one of the city streets. At the same time, searches began in several of his apartments and offices.
As Fontanka knows, all this is taking place within the framework of a criminal case initiated earlier in the Main Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of St. Petersburg. The criminal case was initiated under article 160 of the Criminal Code – “Misappropriation or embezzlement”.
At the moment, the journalist of our publication understands that the case concerns a long-standing high-profile story, about which Fontanka wrote in detail back in September 2016. This concerned the amazing disappearance of 3 billion rubles from the cash desk of Constance Bank, where Ebralidze was the main owner. Then, after his signature, the investigation left a statement about bringing unknown attackers to criminal responsibility. Then “Fontanka” calculated that 3 billion rubles in rubles would weigh about 500 kg.
We quote from the past: “… One of the grounds for making the decision to revoke the license was the fact that, as a result of the Central Bank’s check, there was a shortage of cash in the bank’s vault in the total amount of 2,917,236,000 rubles. … The fact that the money in the vault at the address: Bolshaya Morskaya, 55, is absent, became known to the shareholders of the bank after the shareholders familiarized themselves with the audit dated August 16 … Please attract … “
In a telephone conversation with a Fontanka journalist, Alexander Ebralidze in 2016 publicly stated: “I will close the question, although I have nothing to do with the problem” (quote). Didn’t seem to have closed it.
Also, our publication knows that at the moment in the GSO on Ligovsky Prospekt, 145, his former managers are gathered. They are interrogated as witnesses. Alexander Ebralidze will be brought to his office a little later and, according to Fontanka’s information, he will not be allowed to go home today. It also does not happen in modern Russia that the FSB “jumped” and then drove home, they say, sorry for the trouble. That is, in the long term – a procedural detention for two days and a probable exit to arrest in court.