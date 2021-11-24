Famous businessman Alexander Ebralidze was detained in St. Petersburg in the case of 500 kilograms of rubles on November 24, 2021 – Incidents – St. Petersburg News

According to our publication, in the afternoon of November 24, operatives of the Economic Security Service of the FSB of St. Petersburg unexpectedly appeared next to Alexander Ebralidze on one of the city streets. At the same time, searches began in several of his apartments and offices.

As Fontanka knows, all this is taking place within the framework of a criminal case initiated earlier in the Main Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of St. Petersburg. The criminal case was initiated under article 160 of the Criminal Code – “Misappropriation or embezzlement”.

At the moment, the journalist of our publication understands that the case concerns a long-standing high-profile story, about which Fontanka wrote in detail back in September 2016. This concerned the amazing disappearance of 3 billion rubles from the cash desk of Constance Bank, where Ebralidze was the main owner. Then, after his signature, the investigation left a statement about bringing unknown attackers to criminal responsibility. Then “Fontanka” calculated that 3 billion rubles in rubles would weigh about 500 kg.