Famous doctors invited opponents of vaccination to visit the "red zone"

Famous doctors invited opponents of vaccination to visit the “red zone” – RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

Famous doctors invited opponents of vaccination to visit the “red zone”

Prominent Russian doctors wrote an open letter to opponents of COVID-19 vaccination to change their minds. The document is at the disposal of RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021

2021-11-24

2021-11-24T07: 06

2021-11-24T07: 42

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Prominent Russian doctors wrote an open letter to opponents of COVID-19 vaccination to change their minds. The document is at the disposal of RIA Novosti. The letter is addressed, among other things, to the leader of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov, chairman of A Just Russia – For Truth, Sergei Mironov, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy, artists Maria Shukshina, Yegor Beroev, Oskar Kucher, Ekaterina Lel and Yuriy Loza. 11 doctors signed the appeal. Among them are the chief physician of the hospital no. 40 in Kommunarka Denis Protsenko, the chief physician of the hospital no. 52 Maryana Lysenko, the chief physician of the city clinical hospital no. 15 named after O. M. Filatov of the capital’s health department Valery Vechorko, the chief physician of the city clinical hospital no. 67 named after Vorokhobov Andrey Shkoda, the chief physician Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital named after Botkin in St. Petersburg Denis Gusev. COVID-19 vaccination is carried out in each of the Russian regions. In August last year, the Ministry of Health registered the world’s first prophylactic drug for vaccination against coronavirus. The medication was developed by scientists from the Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry. The vaccine was named “Sputnik V”. Also, domestic drugs for vaccination against COVID-19 have been created – “EpiVacCorona” from the “Vector” center of Rospotrebnadzor and “KoviVak” from the Chumakov Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences. In early May, it became known about the registration of the fourth vaccine “Sputnik Light”. At the end of this August, the Ministry of Health registered another vaccine of the Vector Center – EpiVacKoronu-N. The day before, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the level of herd immunity to COVID-19 in the country slightly exceeds 50 percent. However, the head of government stressed, this is not enough, therefore it is necessary to increase the rate of vaccination.

