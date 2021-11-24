Floki Inu token logo will appear on the T-shirts of Napoli players :: RBC.Crypto

The emblem of the “memorial” token will also be placed on billboards of the football team’s home stadium.

Italian football club “Napoli” announced a partnership with the developers of the “meme” cryptocurrency Floki Inu. As part of the agreement, the Floki Inu logo will be featured on the club’s shirts and billboards at Napoli’s home stadium. Representatives of the “meme” token said that they are faced with the task of making Floki Inu the most famous and popular cryptocurrency in the world.

In October this year, ads appeared on the public transport network in London with the slogan “Missed Doge? Get Floki ”. Residents of the British capital could see such announcements on buses, trains and subway stations.

On November 19 it became known that the UK Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) started checking advertising campaign of the “meme” cryptocurrency Floki Inu. The regulator checks the legality of promoting such products in public transport systems.

Floki Inu is a cryptocurrency created in honor of the Shiba Inu dog Elon Musk, which he named Floki.

