For conscripts-doctors in the Far East offered an alternative to the service – RBK

Medical conscripts in the Far East can be offered alternative service in medical institutions. First Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Fisenko spoke about the initiative at a meeting of the Federation Council on the development of the Far East, Arctic and Antarctic. The recording of the broadcast is available on the Federation Council YouTube channel.

According to Fisenko, the ministry proposes the introduction of a rotational method and the introduction of “an alternative service, when a young man with a medical education, drafted into the army, can work this time in primary health care in the Far East.”

Such an approach will help fill the shortage of nursing and medical staff in polyclinics, outpatient clinics and feldsher-obstetric centers, which Fisenko called a “global staffing problem.”

On November 8, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova ordered the regions to analyze the shortage of medical personnel and assess the effectiveness of support measures to attract and retain doctors in the field. Prior to that, she expressed fears that doctors working in the red zone, who are susceptible to the effects of the coronavirus, will leave the profession due to professional burnout.