Fraudsters have come up with a new scheme to deceive overly gullible citizens – November 24, 2021 | NHS

The Pension Fund of Russia also warns that these are scammers, and advises not to press the button, or even better – just ignore the letter.

– Do not click the “Checkout” button. Do not fill in your bank card details on unknown sites. Otherwise, you can become a victim of fraudsters, – said the FIU on its page in “Vkontakte”.

According to experts, a fraudulent letter can be recognized without opening it: it has no subject, the names of the senders are different for everyone and sometimes not quite ordinary.

– We saw this and you can immediately send it to the basket, – says Elena Sigaeva. – And now be especially attentive to strange letters and calls. Fraudsters often become active before the New Year holidays and want to make money. Remember, the FIU does not send anything by e-mail. However, like the Federal Tax Service and other government agencies. If some kind of correspondence by departments is conducted, then only through official resources: personal accounts, a portal of public services.

According to the FIU, several categories of citizens have the right to pension savings: people born in 1967 and younger, as well as participants in the state co-financing program for pensions and holders of a certificate for maternal (family) capital, who directed their funds to their future pension.