https://ria.ru/20211124/moldaviya-1760560988.html

Gazprom gave Moldova a grace period for gas payments

Gazprom gave Moldova a grace period for gas payments – RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

Gazprom gave Moldova a grace period for gas payments

Gazprom agreed to satisfy Moldova’s request not to stop gas supplies from today, said company spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov. RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021

2021-11-24T16: 48

2021-11-24T16: 48

2021-11-24T17: 44

economy

moldavia

gazprom

Sergei Kupriyanov

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156107/40/1561074054_651:666:3107:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3b00e5e0cd2838454071d202cd2892f1.jpg

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Gazprom agreed to satisfy Moldova’s request not to stop gas supplies from today, said company spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov. “The Moldovan side fully recognizes the legitimacy of Gazprom’s actions and undertakes to fully make current payments on Friday, November 26 this year,” he said. According to him, the holding made such a decision as an exception, since it understands what difficulties the citizens of this country may have. Kupriyanov called this a manifestation of goodwill. Gazprom firmly counts on Moldova’s absolute fulfillment of its contractual obligations in the future and payment of current payments on time, “he added. The country’s authorities introduced a state of emergency in the energy sector from October 22 to November 20 as the agreement on gas supplies was coming to an end. Difficulties arose with its extension due to Chisinau’s debts to Gazprom. However, on October 29, a new contract – for five years – was signed subject to an audit of Moldovagaz’s debt in 2022. It is planned that it will be paid off within five years, taking into account penalties. On Monday, Gazprom said that it would stop deliveries to Moldova in 48 hours if they did not receive the payment due on November 22. The head of Moldovagaz, Vadim Cheban, said he had turned to the government and asked for a loan to pay for fuel in the amount of about $ 74 million. Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu noted that the authorities will allocate the necessary funds, but More time is needed – the decision must be approved by the parliament. At the same time, on the eve of Spinu, he expressed the hope that he would be able to discuss the situation with the head of Gazprom Alexei Miller. As Kupriyanov noted earlier, the supply contract was concluded practically on the terms of Chisinau, but with a significant and important point – one hundred percent payment of current payments on time.

https://ria.ru/20211122/zaym-1760257534.html

https://ria.ru/20211122/moldaviya-1760261598.html

moldavia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156107/40/1561074054_1217:631:3106:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_866166f114e1ffe51bafde97bd052faf.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, moldavia, gazprom, sergey kupriyanov