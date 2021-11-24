https://ria.ru/20211124/gaz-1760476859.html

Gazprom has not received payment for gas from Moldova

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Moldova has not yet paid for the supply of fuel from Gazprom, the Russian company said. “The current payment for gas from Moldova has not been received. The 48-hour period after the notification was made about the termination of supplies due to non-payment expires today,” said the exporter’s spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov: From October 22 to November 20, the country’s authorities introduced a state of emergency in the field of energy, as the agreement on gas supplies was coming to an end. With its extension, difficulties arose because of Chisinau’s debts to Gazprom. However, on October 29, a new contract – for five years – was signed, subject to an audit of Moldovagaz’s debt in 2022. It is planned that it will be paid off within five years, taking into account penalties. On Monday, Gazprom said it would stop deliveries to Moldova in 48 hours if it did not receive the payment due on November 22. The head of “Moldovagaz” Vadim Cheban said that he turned to the government and asked for a loan to pay for fuel in the amount of about $ 74 million. Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu noted that the government will allocate the necessary funds, but for this Chisinau needs more time – the decision must be approved by the parliament, consideration of this issue is scheduled for November 25. At the same time, on the eve of Spinu, he expressed hope that he could discuss the situation with the head of Gazprom “Alexey Miller. According to him, he himself learned about the “ultimatum” of the Russian company from the press.

