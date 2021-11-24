https://ria.ru/20211124/germaniya-1760475279.html

German parties have announced a coalition agreement for a new government

The parties participating in the negotiations on the creation of a new Cabinet of Ministers of Germany are going to present a coalition agreement at 15.00 (17.00 Moscow time), a presentation for the press will take place … RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021

BERLIN, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The parties participating in the negotiations on the creation of a new German Cabinet are going to present a coalition agreement at 15.00 (17.00 Moscow time), the presentation for the press will take place in the format of a press conference, TV channel N24 reported on Wednesday. which employs the Social Democratic Party of Germany, the Alliance 90 / Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP), may be represented on November 24, dpa reported, citing sources.

