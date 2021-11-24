Germany’s new ruling coalition marked the path to lifting sanctions against Russia – Gazeta.Ru

Germany’s new ruling coalition – the Social Democratic Party, the Greens and the liberal Free Democratic Party – has published coalition agreement, in which she noted her readiness for a constructive dialogue with Russia and an end to the conflict in Donbass through the Minsk agreements.

“German-Russian relations are deep and varied. Russia is also an important international player. We are aware of the importance of stable relations filled with content and strive for them, ”the document says.

The coalition has declared its desire to create opportunities for a visa-free regime for certain groups of Russians. She also expressed her position on the conflict in Donbass.

“We demand an immediate end to attempts to destabilize Ukraine, violence in eastern Ukraine and the illegal annexation of Crimea. The path to a peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the lifting of the corresponding sanctions depends on the full implementation of the Minsk agreements. We are in favor of resolving frozen conflicts in the region. We will continue to help Ukraine restore full territorial integrity and sovereignty, ”the agreement stressed.

Earlier it became known that the new chancellor of Germany will become Olaf Scholz, chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Germany. It is assumed that the leader of the Free Democrats Christian Lindner will head the Ministry of Finance, and the chairman of the Greens, Annalena Berbock, will become the Minister of Foreign Affairs. The Ministry of Justice will be headed by SDP member Marko Buschmann.