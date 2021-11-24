Get out of the way, Thor! Chris Hemsworth’s wife impresses with strength in training

Being married to the performer of the role of the god Thor, Elsa Pataki does not lag behind her lover in terms of physical fitness and stamina. The Spanish model and actress is actively involved in sports, and her workouts are not inferior in complexity to those of Chris Hemsworth.

Elsa recently shared a shot of one of the classes in which she was pushing a load across the hall. From the look and sighs of Pataka, the load was very heavy. Chris also briefly appeared in the video. Moving the unit to the end of the hall, Elsa received a command from the coach behind the scenes: “Come on, 10 more times.” “No!” – answered him Pataki.

“Get out of the way, Thor!” – she signed the video.

In the comments, fans of the couple fantasize about how good Elsa and Chris would look together in a superhero movie. “My son just said, ‘Is this Thor’s friend? She’s just as strong! ”,“ When will you be together in Torah? Elsa would be the perfect villain “,” You could have easily dealt with Thor, dear, “- write users.

In a recent interview with Australia Body + Soul, Elsa revealed that from her teenage years she decided to be healthy and slim.

“I was in awe of a toned, athletic body, and my whole life was associated with exercise. I have never stopped since I turned 14. I just fell in love with health and fit. Chris and I love to exercise, eat healthy, and move. We have kids surfing. We welcome any hobby, as long as the children are out in the open and not on social networks and computers. My daughter has also been riding with me since she was two and a half years old, “Hemsworth’s wife shared.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova